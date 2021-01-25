Advertisement

S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration

Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.”(Heather Dawn Thompson)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fresh presidential administration is setting roots in the Mount Rushmore State with a U.S. Department of Agriculture-appointee from the Black Hills.

On Jan. 25, the USDA announced in a press release Heather Dawn Thompson will serve as Director of the Office of Tribal Relations (OTR) under the USDA.

Thompson will report directly to the Secretary of Agriculture, a move the USDA says will “effectively maintain nation-to-nation relationships in recognition of tribal sovereignty and to ensure that meaningful tribal consultation is standard practice across the Department.”

The Harvard Law School graduate most recently served as an attorney with the American Indian Law Practice Group at Greenberg Traurig, an international law firm. She also worked as a law clerk with the Attorney General’s Office for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for South Dakota’s Indian Country Section, where she represented women and children who were victims of violence.

Thompson also worked as part of a research team to find the hidden gravesites of children who died at Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

According to her website, Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck
RCFD responds to another garage fire
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Build Dakota is a full-ride scholarship for South Dakota’s technical schools in high demand...
Full-ride scholarship benefits traditional, nontraditional South Dakota students
snow
Chinook Days celebrated in Spearfish
The Black Hills Association of Realtors is reporting record numbers of sold units. This is part...
Black Hills Association of Realtors see ‘unbelievable’ rise in home sales, price of homes

Latest News

The PIT count not only helps federal funding but also gives the community an opportunity to...
Volunteers of America replaces homeless count feed with ‘21 Good Deeds’
A South Dakota transgender woman said it feels great to see this step forward, toward more...
Woman gives insight into impact of transgender military service ban reversal
B-1B Lancer <br />Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis 36th Wing/Public Affairs
Ellsworth AFB bomber to fly over Super Bowl LV
Tips for Preventing Identity and Mail Theft
Tips for Preventing Identity and Mail Theft