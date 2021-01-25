Advertisement

Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury Dept. is looking into expediting a new $20 design with Harriet Tubman on the front.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Treasury Dept. is working on getting Harriet Tubman on new $20 bills, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced during a Monday press conference.

“It’s important that our notes, our money ... reflect the history and diversity of our country,” Psaki said.

She said a specific timeframe would be announced by the Treasury Dept.

The effort to put on the $20 bill the image of Tubman, a former slave who helped others gain freedom, was first announced during the Obama administration in 2016.

The change in the $20 from former President Andrew Jackson to Tubman was supposed to have occurred in 2020, in time for the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

But in 2020, then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said any change in the $20 design wouldn’t happen before 2030.

