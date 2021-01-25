Noem introduces bill to ban abortions based on Down syndrome diagnosis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Trailing the anniversary of the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem introduced a bill to ban abortions based on Down syndrome diagnoses on Monday.

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life,” Noem stated in a press release Monday. “This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome.”

The release says two out of every three “Down syndrome pregnancies” end in abortion in America. That reports illustrate some European counties have all but eliminated children with the diagnosis through abortion.

The governor’s release cited a study published Obstetrics & Gynaecology in 2012 that found two out of every three Down syndrome pregnancies in the U.S. end in abortion.

While South Dakota law restricts how late into a pregnancy an abortion can be conducted, doctors can test for Down syndrome before that point. State law prohibits abortions after 13 weeks; the Mayo Clinic reports Down syndrome screenings can be performed as early as 10 weeks.

Noem said she looks forward to the day when the Supreme Court “recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too.”

“Until that time comes, I am asking the South Dakota legislature to pass a law that bans the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome,” she stated.

