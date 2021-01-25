Make Sunday’s DIY Tub Tea

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve heard about bath bombs but what about tub tea?

It’s not something you drink but it makes a lovely addition to a spa day at home.

This is wildflower tub tea to brighten your day and soften your skin without any mess left behind in the tub.

What you need:

5 tablespoons rolled oats, 2 tablespoons dead sea salt, 1 tablespoon baking soda, dried flowers, two sachets, 3 drops lavender essential oil, 2 drops geranium essential oil, and 2 drops lemon essential oil.

Instructions:

1. Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Pour the essential oils in and stir with a spoon.

3. Add a combination of dried flowers, I chose chamomile, jasmine, and roses.

4. Divide the mixture evenly into two sachets and close them.

Now that you’ve made a fragrant, floral tub tea, how do you use it?

Simply hang the tub tea below the faucet and allow the water to run through it or you can let it float in your bath water to soak in the natural ingredients.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.