Advertisement

Make Sunday’s DIY Tub Tea

By Sunday Miller
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve heard about bath bombs but what about tub tea?

It’s not something you drink but it makes a lovely addition to a spa day at home.

This is wildflower tub tea to brighten your day and soften your skin without any mess left behind in the tub.

What you need:

5 tablespoons rolled oats, 2 tablespoons dead sea salt, 1 tablespoon baking soda, dried flowers, two sachets, 3 drops lavender essential oil, 2 drops geranium essential oil, and 2 drops lemon essential oil.

Instructions:

1. Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Pour the essential oils in and stir with a spoon.

3. Add a combination of dried flowers, I chose chamomile, jasmine, and roses.

4. Divide the mixture evenly into two sachets and close them.

Now that you’ve made a fragrant, floral tub tea, how do you use it?

Simply hang the tub tea below the faucet and allow the water to run through it or you can let it float in your bath water to soak in the natural ingredients.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck
RCFD responds to another garage fire
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
snow
Chinook days in Spearfish
Build Dakota is a full-ride scholarship for South Dakota’s technical schools in high demand...
Full ride scholarship benefits traditional and non-traditional students
The Black Hills Association of Realtors is reporting record numbers of sold units. This is part...
Black Hills Association of Realtors see ‘unbelievable’ rise in home sales, price of homes

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem introduces bill to ban abortions based on Down syndrome diagnosis
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
South Dakota lawmakers begin to look at rules for new marijuana amendments
A Boutique Air Pilatus PC-12, Chadron, NE.
Boutique Air to add nonstop flight from Chadron to Rapid City Regional Airport
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, Rapid City, S.D.
Count of unsheltered homeless canceled in South Dakota