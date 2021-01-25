Advertisement

Foggy, Cold Start to the Workweek

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low clouds and areas fog are in the forecast early this week as a moist easterly flow continues over western South Dakota. No significant precipitation is expected, but the fog could cause icy roads in spots. Be sure to use low beam lights when driving in foggy areas.

The weather pattern changes Wednesday, and especially Thursday and Friday as much milder air quickly advances east from the Rockies.

Dry and mild weather will continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck
RCFD responds to another garage fire
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
snow
Chinook days in Spearfish
The Black Hills Association of Realtors is reporting record numbers of sold units. This is part...
Black Hills Association of Realtors see ‘unbelievable’ rise in home sales, price of homes
Build Dakota is a full-ride scholarship for South Dakota’s technical schools in high demand...
Full ride scholarship benefits traditional and non-traditional students

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Fog
Fog develops late Sunday night; Cold start to the week
Fog
Light round of snow moves in late Monday night
partly cloudy
Snow tapers off, dry and cold Sunday