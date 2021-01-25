Boutique Air to add nonstop flight from Chadron to Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Regional Airport announced Monday that it’d soon offer a year-round, nonstop flight for fliers coming from Chadron.

Starting Feb. 15, an eight-seat Pilatus PC-12 aircraft will make the flight from Chadron to Rapid City once per day. The flight takes roughly 40 minutes.

“This is great news for Rapid City and the region.” Patrick Dame, Airport Executive Director, said. “We are excited to partner with Boutique Air with the new daily service offering a win-win for everyone. Good airline service is vital to our economic development and our tourism industry.”

Boutique Air introduced the route to serve as a connecting flight for the region to other locations to travel east. Dame also said it’s a fast and convenient way for travelers to reach Denver with one stop.

Rapid City Regional Airport now offers year-round nonstop service to the following seven destinations: Chadron, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Mesa, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City.

Additional cities will be added for the upcoming summer season, Dame said. For more information, visit www.rapairport.com.

