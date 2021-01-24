Advertisement

The City of Presidents foundation looks to open an information center in Rapid City

One of the many presidents in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When Driving Down Main and Saint Joseph Street you may see some familiar faces along the road.

Sculptures of all the past presidents have lined the streets of Rapid City since 2000.

Since then, the City of President’s foundation has done all the presidents up to Barack Obama and has always chosen a local artist to make them.

But these statues don’t come cheap, in the beginning, they cost $50,000 and now they cost around $78,000.

And Dallerie Davis from the City of President’s foundation says the Black Hills are filled with the presidents.

”One of our bylines was go to Mount Rushmore and see four of them, come to Rapid City and see all of them. So it’s very symbiotic, we have a very good relationship with what’s going on,” says Davis.

The City of President’s foundation is looking to open an information center in or close to downtown Rapid City.

