RCFD responds to another garage fire

A statement from RCFD says this blaze could be linked to other recent fires
Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck
Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 3 A.M. on Saturday, there was another garage fire on the 1000 block of 12th Street that Rapid City Fire Department called “suspicious,” and said this incident could be related to recent fires in the area.

According to a press release from RCFD, early Saturday morning, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the alley behind the college nursing building.

When crews arrived, they found a single stall detached garage ablaze, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The statement said the flames did not get inside of the garage, but there was damage to the garage doors and siding.

A recycling bin was reportedly placed against the garage and the statement said it appears something was put inside of the bin that started the fire.

The fire is under investigation by both the Rapid City Fire Department Fire and the Rapid City Police Department. If you have any information, please call the Fire Department’s Life and Safety Division at (605) 394-5233.

