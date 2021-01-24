Advertisement

Free car seat safety checks available at Denny Menholt Toyota

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several Black Hills organizations are teaming up to raise awareness of the safety of young children in automobiles.

Denny Menholt Toyota in Rapid City hosted a free car seat safety check along with the Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, for parents with small children to ensure they’re using the right kind of car seat, and that they’re safe and secure.

Sue Jarvis is a licensed child passenger safety technician who helped inspect car seats at the event. She says studies have found that a vast majority of children are traveling with potentially unsafe car seats.

”If you consider that there are about two-hundred babies born in Rapid City a month, and you think that 95% of those parents are going home with their car seats installed incorrectly. We’re releasing 180 babies or so out into the world unsafely every single month.”

Jarvis says children should remain in a car or booster seat until they’re 4′9.

Another safety check is being held on January 30th.

