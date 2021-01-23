Thune, Johnson reflect on Trump’s time in office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on Wednesday, bringing the Trump Presidency to a close.

As we move further into the Biden-Harris administration, we can reflect on Donald Trump’s time in office.

South Dakota Senator John Thune said Trump will be remembered for policy.

Thune says Trump’s tax and regulatory policies were good for the country, and prior to the pandemic, Thune called the economy “good.”

Thune also said Trump installed a record number of judges during his term, but the Senator said the end of Trump’s presidency may tarnish his image.

“So, I think he’ll be viewed on the economy, and the judiciary, and national security have some accomplishments that he can point to with pride,” said Thune. “You know, obviously, it didn’t end well for him, but it has to do with the way he conducted himself after the election. But, history will hopefully, as they look at the policy achievements, regard him well for those.”

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson echoed Thune’s thoughts on Trump’s economic impact, and appreciated Trump commitment to trade deals.

“Yeah, I think a lot of the President’s crowing achievements will come in the economic front,” said Johnson. “I mean, he really fought to make sure that our trade deals -- he really understood the value of these trade deals. That’s how American producers and manufacturers get access to other markets. We need those trade deals. But, he wanted to make sure they served American interest to the greatest extent possible.”

Johnson also said Trump will be remembered for his three conservative Supreme Court appointments, in Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch.

