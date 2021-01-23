Advertisement

The City of Presidents is beginning the process of creating Donald Trump’s presidential statue

By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is The City of Presidents with statues lining Main and St. Joseph Streets, all formers presidents are represented but one.

Dallerie Davis from the City of Presidents says they are beginning the process of creating Donald Trump’s presidential statue.

Currently, they are in the concept phase of designing the statue.

The organization chose James Michael Maher, who has sculptures all across South Dakota, including some of Rapid City’s presidential statues.

Designing the statue is the first step, but Davis says it’s important that the statue tells a story.

”The main thing we want to do is make them interesting, we don’t want a bunch of guys in suits just standing on the street corner. We try to pick out something from each of the personal life or the professional life of the president and then build a visual story around that,” says Davis.

Once the statue is done, decisions like where it will be placed will be made.

With Trump’s presidency so controversial, the City of Presidents wants to wait until unveiling the statue.

