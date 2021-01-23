Advertisement

Snow tapers off, dry and cold Sunday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A brief round of snow showers have moved through the region, mainly for the southern plains and far southern Black Hills. Snow accumulations so far today range from .5″ to about 3.0″ for the southern plains. Snow will begin to taper off into the evening, and clouds will stick around into the overnight hours. A few clouds early Sunday, but the sunshine should come out in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Cooler to start off the work week in the 20s Monday and Tuesday, with a small chance for light snow showers Tuesday morning. Little to no accumulations is expected with this system. Temperatures begin to rebound Wednesday in the mid 30s, but Thursday and Friday will be mild in the upper 40s and near 50. Next week looks mostly dry, with respect to pulse of energy Tuesday.

Quiet weather into next weekend, but mild on Saturday near 44 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 3 injured in multiple-vehicle accident at Omaha Street intersection
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Rory Miller is battling complications from COVID-19.
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
11 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations trend downward in SD
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Governor Kristi Noem officially notifies on merger between two state departments

Latest News

Chilly
Drier and cooler starting Sunday
Snow for the weekend.
Snow for Your Saturday in the Black Hills
Snow for Saturday
Snow for Rapid City for the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and at times Snowy into the Weekend