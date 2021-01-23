Snow tapers off, dry and cold Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A brief round of snow showers have moved through the region, mainly for the southern plains and far southern Black Hills. Snow accumulations so far today range from .5″ to about 3.0″ for the southern plains. Snow will begin to taper off into the evening, and clouds will stick around into the overnight hours. A few clouds early Sunday, but the sunshine should come out in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Cooler to start off the work week in the 20s Monday and Tuesday, with a small chance for light snow showers Tuesday morning. Little to no accumulations is expected with this system. Temperatures begin to rebound Wednesday in the mid 30s, but Thursday and Friday will be mild in the upper 40s and near 50. Next week looks mostly dry, with respect to pulse of energy Tuesday.

Quiet weather into next weekend, but mild on Saturday near 44 degrees.

