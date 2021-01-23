Advertisement

Snow for Your Saturday in the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We started the day nice and sunny and then the clouds came in and stayed.

We are going to be under the influence of a low pressure system that will slip on in from the south. That will be the catalyst that will add to our instability. We will get some snowy and slick roads through the first half of the weekend.

A drier NW flow will set up shop for us until about Tuesday when we will have another brush with a weaker, less potent system comes closer to our western counties and will have a hard time finding a good moisture source to maintain any meaningful snow chances. Nevertheless I want to keep that chance on the table for Tuesday. But then after that, we will get into yet another drier and noticeably warmer pattern.

We will have a low that mainly tracks to the north and we stay locked under a warm sector that will show up in our seven day forecast with much warmer temperatures and much drier weather overall.

