Parking meter app brought in over $6,000 in December

Parking meters in Downtown Rapid City, S.D.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Parking in Downtown Rapid City has recently evolved, with the city rolling out an app in the Summer of 2019 to pay for parking.

Coins and credit cards are still accepted at the meters, but the app allows for touch-free payment options, which some prefer during the pandemic.

In 2020, the total revenue from the meters and leased parking was $1.3 million.

The app revenue in December 2020 was $6,100.

City Communication Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the meters have paid for themselves, and the popularity of the app has grown.

“Predominantly, it’s the familiarity with using the parking app,” said Shoemaker. “Once they start using it, get really familiar with it, so they use it more and more when they come and shop down town. And we also know, with COVID, we know that there were probably a number of users of the app that preferred not to do, you know, the less they had to deal with the meters, the better.”

Shoemaker said parking attendants wipe down the meters every few hours, and some people even use their own sanitation before touching the meter.

