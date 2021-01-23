Advertisement

Deadwood Gaming Association sees slight drop in 2020’s revenue

By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Casinos in Deadwood were closed for 43 days at the beginning of the pandemic. When they reopened on May 7th, revenue was down 24% for the year, but that’s not the case now.

“So we’ve made a lot of ground-up between May and the end of the year so we’re very pleased with how our numbers turned out given the circumstances we had with the pandemic this year,” says Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association Mike Rodman.

For all of 2020, the Deadwood Gaming Association shows slot machines were down by 1.59% and table games were down by 13.61%, but overall revenue was down by only 2.35%.

Rodman says those numbers are better than they anticipated.

“That social distancing has had a real impact on our table games so that’s probably the real challenge that we’ve had here in Deadwood with the pandemic and will continue as we move forward,” says Rodman.

Rodman is optimistic about 2021 and hopes more people will find their way to the Northern Hills.

“Very optimistic with the vaccine distribution that we’ll see tourism rebound by summertime and were very optimistic that 2021 will turn around and get back to close to where we were at in 2019 which was a record year for Deadwood,” says Rodman.

The Deadwood Gaming Association is also working with the legislature to create rules on sports wagering.

