Chinook days in Spearfish

78 years ago Spearfish entered the weather record books.
snow
snow(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -78 years ago Spearfish entered the weather record books.

The Chinook winds caused the temperature to change from 4-below to 45-above in just two minutes.

To remember the event Spearfish held a snow sculpture event

Community members gathered snow in the Canyon to give people in the Queen City a chance to show their artistic side.

“Especially in Spearfish where we gravitate to the art it is amazing, you set these boxes out and people come out of nowhere and start working on them and see people come out and engage like this,” Kyler Flock, says

The winner will get a 50 dollar gift card to Nonna’s an Italian restaurant in Spearfish.

