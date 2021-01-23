Advertisement

Black Hills Association of Realtors see ‘unbelievable’ rise in home sales, price of homes

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been a good year for housing sales in the area. The Black Hills Association of Realtors is reporting record numbers of sold units. This is part of the steadily growing population and economic growth in the area.

The President of the Black Hills Association of Realtors Marty Wilcox said that the numbers for this year have been ‘unbelievable.’ 2,265 homes were sold in 2020, amid a global pandemic, but the states more relaxed approach to the virus has helped.

“The fact that we’re an open state has just exacerbated the supply and demand,” Wilcox said. “Yes, people are moving here and buying real estate here from other shutdown states by leaps and bounds.”

The average sold price of a home in the Black Hills area has jumped exponentially over the last year to $284,912.

Wilcox said that supply and demand are to thank for this sharp increase, also the ongoing growth Trends in the area.

“It’s just been a slow, continue to grow type process over the course of a long time, and I think that has to do with just the underlying beauty of the western part of South Dakota.”

The average day a property remains on the market has dropped over the years as the interest in homeowning has risen. The average home stayed on the market for about thirty days in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 3 injured in multiple-vehicle accident at Omaha Street intersection
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Governor Kristi Noem officially notifies on merger between two state departments
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Noem: ‘No answers’ from Ravnsborg investigation

Latest News

The winner of the even won a gift card.
Spearfish holds snow sculpture event Friday afternoon
It’s been a good year for housing sales in the area. The Black Hills Association of Realtors is...
Black Hills Association of Realtors see ‘unbelievable’ rise in home sales, price of homes
Currently, they are in the concept phase of designing the statue.
The City of Presidents is beginning the process of creating Donald Trump’s presidential statue
Casinos in Deadwood were closed for 43 days at the beginning of the pandemic. When they...
Deadwood Gaming Association sees slight drop in 2020’s revenue
After a car ran a red light on the corner of West Boulevard and Omaha Street, three people were...
3 injured in multiple-vehicle accident at Omaha Street intersection