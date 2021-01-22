Snow for the Weekend in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a fetch of moisture that makes its way across the Four Corners and gives us the energy that gives our atmosphere the ingredients it needs to get the snow going.

It is that and the cold air that comes in from Canada that will track to our east and will cool the temperatures enough to support the flakes that make it to the surface.

This will end up being one of our slower systems because the air is moving slowly, and it dense and heavy. Most of the energy is relegated to the southern counties in the viewing area and will mainly skirt the state line versus spreading across the area to points west. Thus Wyoming will not see as much moisture as those counties closer to the Badlands and the Nebraska state line.

Highs in the teens and low-20′s area-wide and snow will start in the overnight Friday. Highs Friday in the 30′s

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.