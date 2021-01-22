Advertisement

SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore

In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore National...
In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she gave former president Donald Trump a $1,100 bust depicting the president on Mount Rushmore last year because she knew it was something he wanted to receive. The gift was presented to Trump when he visited South Dakota on Friday, July 3, 2020 for an Independence Day fireworks celebration. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pierre, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday said she gave former president Donald Trump a $1,100 bust depicting the president on Mount Rushmore last year because she knew it was something he wanted to receive.

The gift was presented to Trump when he visited South Dakota on July 3 for an Independence Day fireworks celebration. The Mount Rushmore miniature stood 4 feet (1.3 meters) and depicted Trump alongside former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

It was not immediately known where Trump’s face was positioned on the bust that Noem gave him.

Trump’s financial disclosures released Wednesday by the Office of Government Ethics say the bust cost $1,100, which Noem said was paid by private donations she solicited.

The Republican governor said she always tries to give gifts “that somebody wants to receive.”

“I knew that that was something that he would find special,” she said.

Noem said in 2018 that Trump once told her that it was his dream to have his face carved into the monument. He later joked at a campaign rally about joining the presidents on the massive monument.

Noem pushed to have fireworks return to Mount Rushmore last year as part of an Independence Day celebration. The pyrotechnic display was canceled for a decade because of fire danger after a pine beetle infestation.

Noem said Thursday that she hoped that the fireworks could continue every year and said she would like to have President Joe Biden attend.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
3 injured in multiple-vehicle accident at Omaha Street intersection
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Noem: ‘No answers’ from Ravnsborg investigation

Latest News

Brandis nominated at International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards again
B. of Dakota South Records nominated for two music awards
The Mount Rushmore Road restaurant strives to keep its service comfortable.
Colonial House awarded Restaurant of Year by SD Retailors
Kevin and Vicky Bershara
Colonial House
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
3 injured in multiple-vehicle accident at Omaha Street intersection