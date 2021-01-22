Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department releases statistics for 2020

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, a total of 32 fire investigations were conducted in the community by the Fire & Life Safety Division, and the number of fires the Rapid City Fire Department responded to in 2020 is up from the previous year. This is as the Rapid City community continues to grow.

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 19,517 calls in 2020. This is a 4% increase in calls for service from 2019.

Brian Povandra with the Fire Department said that this is because of the continued expansion of the community, and some new internal changes at the department.

“We’ve added a couple more community medics into our community paramedic program, this allows us to get some greater coverage to assist us in some of those more frequent calls that they respond to,” Povandra said.

The department averaged about fifty calls per day. They were called to aid in forty fires outside of the department’s jurisdiction this last year.

“The Rapid City Fire Department provides mutual and automatic aid to any departments that surround the city limits,” Povandra said. “There’s numerous volunteer departments that are just on the outskirts.”

Povandra said that there was a slight decrease in calls in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

