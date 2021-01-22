Noem to invite President Biden to Mount Rushmore fireworks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem hopes the 2021 Mount Rushmore firework display is a go, with President Biden in attendance.

In a press conference Thursday, Noem said, “Yes, absolutely, I’d love to have President Biden at Mount Rushmore on July third with the fireworks as well.”

Last summer’s firework display at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd, 2020 was the first event in over a decade which hosted President Trump and thousands of people due to fire danger from the pine beetle infestation.

On the National Park Services website, it states “On May 6, 2019, the Secretary of the Interior signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to work to reinstate a fireworks event at the Memorial during Independence Day celebrations.” If weather conditions cooperate and fire danger looks minimal, the Independence Day fireworks in 2021 with President Biden should happen with an invite from Gov. Noem.

