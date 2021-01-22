Advertisement

City officials urge residents to ‘be kind to your pipes’

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - City officials are warning residents that disposing of any unnecessary items through sinks and toilets can cause sewer backups, and are asking you to be mindful of what you’re sending through the pipes.

Rapid City Water Reclamation Superintendent Dave Van Cleave said that products that are labeled flushable are still more durable than toilet paper and have a tough time breaking down in sewage pipes.

He also said that its unwise to send grease through the drain after cooking and advise that grease should be separated into a container and disposed of later.

”It’s a hardened material that’s not easy to wash away, and that can build up and completely block the sewer lines,” Van Cleave said. “When we think about taking care of your heart, they tell us you should be on a low-cholesterol diet. The same thing holds true for your waste-water pipes.”

When it comes to what you flush, Van Cleave says toilet paper is the only product that can break down easily.

Rapid City Water Reclamation Superintendent Dave Van Cleave said that products that are labeled...
City officials urge residents to 'be kind to your pipes'
