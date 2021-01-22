Advertisement

B. of Dakota South Records nominated for two music awards

Brandis nominated at International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards again
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - B. of Dakota South Records, or Brandis B. Knudsen can add two more nominations to his already impressive oeuvre.

On Jan. 21 the International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards nominated Knudsen, 37, in two categories; Best International Hip Hop Album and Music Video of the Year.

This is the first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show. So Knudsen’s debut album, which was released eight years ago, and his breakthrough music video “Come and Get Your Love” are up for awards.

“The International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show is taking place online and this year will be Winnipeg Manitoba,” Knudsen said. “I’m honored to be nominated and now we have to win this thing.”

Knudsen is the President of Dakota South Records in Rapid City. The label has earned more than 20 music award nominations across the US and Canada. In 2016, Knudsen has seven music awards, including Single of the Year by the Native American Music Awards for “Come and Get Your Love,”

To cast your vote, go here for more information.

