Advertisement

6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s plenty of uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports about 60% of older Americans aren’t sure where or when they can get their vaccinations.

Researchers say the respondents felt “frustrated,” “confused” and “angry” about the situation.

This comes as the Biden administration hopes to have 100 million vaccinations given within the president’s first 100 days.

The findings are based on more than 1,500 people interviewed Jan. 11 – Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
3 injured in multiple-vehicle accident at Omaha Street intersection
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Noem: ‘No answers’ from Ravnsborg investigation

Latest News

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell surprises health care workers with Super Bowl tickets.
Goodell surprises health care workers with Super Bowl tickets
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
$1 billion: Mega Millions lottery prize due to long odds, slow sales
Brandis nominated at International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards again
B. of Dakota South Records nominated for two music awards
Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in...
Timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career