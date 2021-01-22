Advertisement

3 injured in multiple-vehicle accident at Omaha Street intersection

After a car ran a red light on the corner of West Boulevard and Omaha Street, three people were sent to the hospital for serious injuries.
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
By Aaron Dickens and Aniysa Mapp
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A big intersection shut down overnight following a crash involving three cars.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, an RCPD sergeant says police responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on the corner of West Boulevard and Omaha Street.

Police say witnesses saw one of the vehicles run a red light, which led to the collisions. One of the cars crashed onto a nearby sidewalk, and one of the vehicles involved was a Rapid City Taxi.

Three people were transported to Monument Health with serious injuries, but police say they are expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

