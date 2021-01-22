Advertisement

11 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations trend downward in SD

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday as hospitalizations continue on a downward trend.

The new deaths bring the state death toll to 1,684. In South Dakota, current hospitalizations fell by eight from Thursday to 177. Overall, 6,159 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported 319 new cases Friday bringing the overall total to 106,716, 100,942 of which have recovered. 4,090 cases are considered currently active.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 54,617 South Dakotans have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. Over 14,000 South Dakotans have completed both needed doses for maximum immunization.

