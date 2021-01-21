Advertisement

Windy For Thursday and then Snow for the Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind will be the name of the game Thursday. During the day expect to have winds over 25-30mph by noon and then lighter winds as the night unfolds. There were a few wind advisories in place earlier today, but they were canceled.

Wind is not the only story for the day, snow is also making its way to the region for the weekend and “The Hawk!” It is a southern term to describe the cold. Growing up I heard people say, “The hawk is out today.” When the temperature was colder than what they were used to. So in other words, our temperatures are going to be dropping. The temperatures could stay in the lower-30s for a longer period than what we are used to so far this winter.

A system coming in from the south will lead to the snow from the Nebraska state line to roughly Pennington County the northern hills could see a little snow but a bulk of it will stay to the south. We are looking at mostly about 2-3″ for those who will get it.

Lows in the lower-20s and the teens overnight and the mid to-upper-30s for daytime highs Thursday.

