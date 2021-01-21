Unemployment decreases in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unemployment claims decreased in South Dakota, according to state officials. Though they’ve decreased, claims are above pre-pandemic levels still.

The Department of Labor reported 649 first-time unemployment claims for the week ending in Jan. 16, down over 300 claims from the previous week’s total.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the state averaged between 200-300 claims per week. However, claims still remain much lower than the early months of the pandemic, when the state saw several thousand per week.

Officials reported 5,662 continued unemployment claims, down over 500 from the previous week. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $1.1 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.1 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $27,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $157,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Benefits paid since March 16, 2020:

Regular State = $96.4 million

FPUC = $212.7 million • PUA = $18.8 million

PEUC = $4.6 million

Total = Approximately $332.5 million

