Noem: ‘No answers’ from Ravnsborg investigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem hasn’t heard anything from the states attorneys who are investigating Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s involvement in a fatal crash, though her office has requested their status.

In a press conference Thursday, Noem said they make inquiries on a regular basis and have gotten no answers.”

“I’m disappointed we haven’t seen some action taken by the states attorneys involved, and I hope that soon they will,” Noem said.

Noem called the lack of action in the case a “grave disservice” to the family of Joseph Boever, who was struck and killed by Ravnsborg’s car in September.

Ravnsborg was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. Highway 14 a mile west of Highmore when he struck Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Attorney General called to dispatch the night of the accident, claiming he thought he hit a deer. Boever’s body was found in the ditch Sunday morning.

Later, it was revealed Ravnsborg was distractedly driving when he hit Boever on the shoulder of the road, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s accident report.

Noem expressed frustration back in December with the length it’s taken to complete the investigation.

To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim’s family,” she told KOTA Territory News.

The Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office is consulting states attorneys from Pennington, Minnehaha and Beadle counties to determine if any charges will be filed against AG Jason Ravnsborg.

While casting an Electoral College vote for the state, Ravnsborg spoke about how he continued his daily duties as Attorney General and felt confident he had “not committed any crime.”

“I believe that we will--when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts. We’ll know the full story, and we’ll make a full statement,” he told KOTA Territory News.”I guess I would take great dispute that we are lying. I guess some things have come out

