Advertisement

Finally, some Chilly Wintry Weather has Arrived

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Colder air will spill into the area today on the heels of northerly winds. Skies will be mostly sunny to start, but some increase in cloud cover is likely later today.

Some moisture will sneak into southwest South Dakota tonight into Friday morning, triggering an area of light snow. Another surge of moisture will bring some light snow to areas along and south of I-90 tomorrow night into Saturday. Several inches of snow could fall off to the east and southeast of the Black Hills Saturday.

We’ll clear out Sunday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Our next chance for light snow will arrive Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden inauguration
This week, city officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story...
$14.7M permit issued for St. Joseph Street multi-use building project
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Breezy and cooler
Windy For Thursday and then Snow for the Weekend
Wind for Thursday and snow Friday.
Thursday Windy and Snow for the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder today, then Colder Air Returns Thursday into the Weekend