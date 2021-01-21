Advertisement

Elderly murder defendant released from jail in Minnesota

This undated photo provided by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota shows...
This undated photo provided by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota shows Algene Vossen. Vossen who was questioned in 1974 about a woman's slaying in western Minnesota has now been charged with murder. He was questioned shortly after the body of 74-year-old Mae Herman was discovered by her sister in Willmar, Minn., on Jan. 27, 1974. Herman was stabbed 38 times in her home. But it was only after advances in DNA testing and another look at the cold case that Vossen was arrested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office AP)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - An elderly Sioux Falls man charged in a 1974 stabbing death has been released from jail because of his declining health, according to authorities working on the case.

Algene Vossen, 80, was charged last summer with killing 74-year-old Mable Herman, at her home in Willmar, Minnesota after investigators found new DNA evidence they say ties him to the crime. Prosecutors say Herman had been stabbed 38 times.

Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says Vossen has been released from the Kandiyohi County Jail after suffering some medical complications. Felt says the Minnesota Department of Corrections was unable to find an appropriate care facility within the system, so, in an unusual move, he was released to a relative in Iowa.

Vossen was arrested last summer at his home in Sioux Falls after the case was revived. Felt says authorities will continue to pursue the case, KELO-TV reported.

“Mr. Vossen has not appeared in court and been found guilty or plead guilty to this yet, we are really working toward that conviction for murder in this case, we think it’ll bring some justice to Mae Herman, you know who was killed back in 1974 and there have been questions amongst her family ever since that time, so if we could get some resolution to this that would be terrific,” Felt said.

Vossen is charged with second-degree murder.

