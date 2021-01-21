Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Honey Chicken Stir-Fry

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I like meals that can be ready in as little time as possible. This all-in-one chicken stir fry recipe with a hint of sweetness from honey is a big time-saver.

Here’s what you do: Mix 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon cold water until smooth. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 2 teaspoons olive or canola oil over medium-high heat; stir-fry 1 pound of skinless, boneless chicken breasts cut into cubes and 1 minced garlic clove for 1 minute. Add 3 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons soy sauce or Tamari, an eighth teaspoon each of salt and white pepper; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink, 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan.

In same pan, stir-fry a frozen broccoli stir-fry vegetable blend in remaining oil just until tender, 4-5 minutes. Return chicken to pan. Stir cornstarch mixture and add to pan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 1 minute. Serve with rice if desired.

