Advertisement

Controlled burns mitigate fire risk near Deadwood

The Forest Service lit slash piles ablaze in an effort to curb wildfire danger.
The Forest Service lit the piles ablaze in an effort to manage fire risk.
The Forest Service lit the piles ablaze in an effort to manage fire risk.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s always wildfire season in the Black Hills, so forest management groups are always working to mitigate the risks, by burning slash piles.

“Any treatment that we look at doing, we want to be able to reduce the severity and intensity of future wild land fires,” said Brian Rafferty, Assistant Fire Management Officer, North Zone Fire. “When we can reduce the amount of fuel on the ground, it burns with less intensity, and then the severity of the fire is less impactful to the residual stand of trees.”

Rafferty said crews of six burned about 200 slash piles on Wednesday because of the ideal temperatures, and the four to six inches of standing snow.

Rafferty plans to take advantage of the recent snowfall.

“We’re going to be very aggressive, trying to get as many piles as we can with that kind of snow because it’s actually the perfect depth for us to burn,” said Rafferty. “We chose to burn the lower half of this road two weeks ago because the snow conditions on the upper half of the slope weren’t where we wanted them to be.”

The area burned Wednesday crossed jurisdictions, but Rafferty says the collaboration between state and local entities is not a problem.

“When we’re able to do that, it’s a more efficient process for us, as we know, wild land fire does not stop at any individual boundary, and we can impact more acreage,” said Rafferty.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden inauguration
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
This week, city officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story...
$14.7M permit issued for St. Joseph Street multi-use building project

Latest News

The American Indian Clinical Trial Research Network will start clinical trials on the ACTIV-2...
Rapid City non-profit to Conduct Clinical Research Trial on a COVID-19 Treatment
One of President Joe Biden’s first actions is to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was...
President Joe Biden stopping the Keystone XL pipeline has mixed reviews
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the...
Liz Cheney gets 2022 primary challenger after voting to impeach Trump