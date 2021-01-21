Advertisement

Braeburn Park ice rink is making another come back

Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year, like a liner, all to give the community a fun, winter opportunity.
Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year,...
Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year, like a liner, all to give the community a fun, winter opportunity.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our winter has been pretty mild so far but mother nature might cool things off enough for a Braeburn Park tradition to come back this year.

Rapid City Parks and Recreation crews are hard at work, getting the Braeburn Park ice rink ready for the community to enjoy.

The outdoor rink is about 76 by 176 feet large and will hold around 100 thousand gallons of water. The water used to fill the rink is pumped straight out of Rapid Creek.

Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year, like a liner, all to give the community a fun, winter opportunity.

”The ice rink, back in the ’70s and ’80s was a pretty big hit here and then it just basically fell apart and wasn’t being used so the past three summers, we’ve been rebuilding it slowly, adding a little bit to it and wanted to bring that back for the people,” said Aaron Weeks, Rapid City’s parks maintenance supervisor.

As long as mother nature cooperates, Weeks said the rink should be up and running by next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden inauguration
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota shows...
Elderly murder defendant released from jail in Minnesota
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Noem: ‘No answers’ from Ravnsborg investigation
Cooking with Eric - Honey Chicken Stir-Fry
Cooking with Eric - Honey Stir-Fry Chicken
Maj. Sarah Fortin, the 20th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations, briefs aircrew...
Air Force to allow women to wear longer braids, ponytails