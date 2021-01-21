Braeburn Park ice rink is making another come back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our winter has been pretty mild so far but mother nature might cool things off enough for a Braeburn Park tradition to come back this year.

Rapid City Parks and Recreation crews are hard at work, getting the Braeburn Park ice rink ready for the community to enjoy.

The outdoor rink is about 76 by 176 feet large and will hold around 100 thousand gallons of water. The water used to fill the rink is pumped straight out of Rapid Creek.

Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year, like a liner, all to give the community a fun, winter opportunity.

”The ice rink, back in the ’70s and ’80s was a pretty big hit here and then it just basically fell apart and wasn’t being used so the past three summers, we’ve been rebuilding it slowly, adding a little bit to it and wanted to bring that back for the people,” said Aaron Weeks, Rapid City’s parks maintenance supervisor.

As long as mother nature cooperates, Weeks said the rink should be up and running by next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.