Advertisement

Air Force to allow women to wear longer braids, ponytails

Maj. Sarah Fortin, the 20th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations, briefs aircrew...
Maj. Sarah Fortin, the 20th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations, briefs aircrew prior to their takeoff from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 22, 2016. For the first time in Air Force Global Strike Command and B-52 Stratofortress history, all-female aircrews were assembled to honor Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Jessica Adams)((U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Jessica Adams))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Women in the Air Force are now able to wear their hair in new ways as they’ve made updates to the Air Force uniform regulation.

Previously, women could only wear a single ponytail “that does not exceed bulk and length standards and does not extend below the bottom of the collar,” according to the dress and appearance policy.

Beginning in February 2021, female Airmen will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids...
Beginning in February 2021, female Airmen will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the under arm through the shoulder blades. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Corey Parrish)((U.S. Air Force graphic/Corey Parrish))

Now, as a result of the 101st Air Force uniform board, women can now have two braids or a single ponytail. The bulk can’t exceed the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the underarm through shoulder blades.

Women may have bands that touch their eyebrows, but it cannot cover their eyes

The 101st Air Force Uniform Board took the recommendation from the Air Force’s Women’s Initiative Team. Thousands of women across the Air Force provided feedback to the Women’s Initiative Team. Some concerns presented were due to a tight bun causing hair damage, migraines and potentially hair loss.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden inauguration
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent

Latest News

The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Noem: ‘No answers’ from Ravnsborg investigation
Cooking with Eric - Honey Chicken Stir-Fry
Cooking with Eric - Honey Stir-Fry Chicken
Unemployment decreases in South Dakota
6 more COVID-19 deaths make South Dakota’s total 1,673