Advertisement

Sunny Wednesday then Weekend Snow

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are heading towards a see-saw of a week.

There is an abundance of sun heading our way for our mid-week. A ridge is making it sunny and warm. Our winds will also be a key player for out mid-week. We are going to catch gusty winds (not anything like last week) that will top out in the 25-30 mph range and maybe gustier in some places.

The ridge gets bumped out of the way after the windy day set up. Then the clouds become a factor by the end of the week. Those clouds could spell a snowy weekend for the southern Black Hills. We will watch that next weather-maker come closer Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave
A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

Sunny for Wednesday
A Little Bit of Snow for the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Breezy and Cool Today, but Warmer on Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
cold night
Mild and dry mid-week, colder for the weekend