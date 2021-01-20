Sunny Wednesday then Weekend Snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are heading towards a see-saw of a week.

There is an abundance of sun heading our way for our mid-week. A ridge is making it sunny and warm. Our winds will also be a key player for out mid-week. We are going to catch gusty winds (not anything like last week) that will top out in the 25-30 mph range and maybe gustier in some places.

The ridge gets bumped out of the way after the windy day set up. Then the clouds become a factor by the end of the week. Those clouds could spell a snowy weekend for the southern Black Hills. We will watch that next weather-maker come closer Friday and Saturday.

