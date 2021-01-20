Advertisement

South Dakota congressional delegation react to working with President Biden

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While disagreements with Joe Biden are expected from all three South Dakota legislators, they hope to find common ground with the newly-inaugurated Democratic President.

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson both attended Biden’s inauguration ceremony Wednesday. Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with his son Max at the Capitol.

Johnson says he and his fellow Republicans will have to deal with Democrats controlling the White House, Senate, and U.S. House for the next two years.

“I don’t have to be happy about that, but those are the political realities, and the constitution does not give me the option,” Johnson said. “Frankly, the people of South Dakota don’t want me to sit around and complain for two years. They still want me to get good things done for the country.

In a tweet, Thune said he is praying for the new president and vice president.

“I hope that we can find common ground in the years ahead and work toward an even stronger future for the country and South Dakota,” Thune said.

Sen. Mike Rounds said he was unable to attend the inauguration, but he did issue a statement saying he looks forward to working with the new administration.

