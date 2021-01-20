RCPD saw increases across the board for 2020 significant crimes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police saw 12 homicides during 2020, double from the previous year. And that wasn’t the only crime to increase.

In 2020, homicide numbers increased by 100%. Robbery saw an almost 50% increase from 2019, and motor vehicle theft and burglaries increased by around 40% as well.

The Rapid City police don’t know if overall crime saw an increase last year, but they say significant crimes definitely did. Because of the pandemic, the department can’t necessarily pinpoint days or times that were hot spots because 2020 was all around different than year’s past.

”So, I think we’re going to be looking at this for a while, and I don’t think at the end of the day there’s going to be one specific answer for why crime has increased, especially in these significant cases,” said Scott Sitts, an RCPD captain. “But off the top of my head, what we’re looking at here is business are closed, we have people that are unemployed, we have people that are not in school so maybe there’s a lot more free time on their hands.”

Sitts said they’re cautiously optimistic for 2021 but so far have stayed fairly busy.

