Advertisement

President Joe Biden stopping the Keystone XL pipeline has mixed reviews

“This is a big victory for indigenous rights, indigenous and tribal sovereignty,” said Begay. “For many years, indigenous nations and communities have worked tirelessly to deny and to push against the Keystone XL pipeline from crossing their territories because it threatens environment, it threatens water.”
One of President Joe Biden’s first actions is to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was...
One of President Joe Biden’s first actions is to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was proposed in 2008 and former President Donald Trump allowed a Canada/United States cross-border permit for the project. Early construction began last fall in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of President Joe Biden’s first actions is to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was proposed in 2008 and former President Donald Trump allowed a Canada/United States cross-border permit for the project. Early construction began last fall in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

But with Biden revoking that permit, local organizations weighed in on what that means for them.

“Biden made this promise last Spring to stop the pipeline and for me personally that was a major moment where I was like ‘okay, I am committing to getting out to vote’,” said Jade Begay, NDN Collective’s climate justice campaign director. “If we weren’t able to elect President Biden, this wouldn’t have happened, we can be fairly positive that this wouldn’t have happened.”

Begay said for her and NDN Collective, hearing about Biden’s first day plans, was a deep sense of relief and gratitude. And she said this is both a climate action and a racial equity action.

“This is a big victory for indigenous rights, indigenous and tribal sovereignty,” said Begay. “For many years, indigenous nations and communities have worked tirelessly to deny and to push against the Keystone XL pipeline from crossing their territories because it threatens environment, it threatens water.”

TC Energy, the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, declined an interview but put out a press release saying, “... it is disappointed with the expected action to revoke the existing Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. The decision would overturn an unprecedented, comprehensive regulatory process that lasted more than a decade and repeatedly concluded the pipeline would transport much-needed energy in an environmentally responsible way while enhancing North American energy security. The action would directly lead to the layoff of thousands of union workers and negatively impact ground-breaking industry commitments to use new renewable energy as well as historic equity partnerships with Indigenous communities.

“Conservative politicians ran on a campaign that this pipeline would bring jobs and energy independency and the truth of the matter is that no fossil fuel project lives up to those expectations, in fact often times the jobs that are created by these infrastructure projects they don’t boost the job market,” said Begay. “In fact, they’re very quick turn over jobs so they don’t do any strong, long-lasting boost to our economy.”

Begay said Biden’s plans are a reason to celebrate but not to back down on the fight to stop climate change and create racial equity.

Governor Kristi Noem also put out a statement saying, “It’s unfortunate that President Biden is not standing up for American jobs and energy independence.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden inauguration
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
This week, city officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story...
$14.7M permit issued for St. Joseph Street multi-use building project

Latest News

The American Indian Clinical Trial Research Network will start clinical trials on the ACTIV-2...
Rapid City non-profit to Conduct Clinical Research Trial on a COVID-19 Treatment
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the...
Liz Cheney gets 2022 primary challenger after voting to impeach Trump
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol remains calm through Inauguration Day