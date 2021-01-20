Advertisement

Oglala Sioux Tribe approves of Biden killing Keystone XL Pipeline

“President Biden’s decision to cancel the permits for the KXL pipeline demonstrates his willingness to listen and follow through for tribal nations.”
The 1,700-mile pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the...
The 1,700-mile pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.(TC Energy)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hours into his presidency, President Joe Biden revoked a presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. And the Oglala Sioux Tribe is celebrating the act.

President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Kevin Killer urged the new president to go through with his plans to cancel the pipeline. He says the President’s action “sends a strong message to tribal nations, and symbolizes a willingness to build on government-to-government relationships established through our treaties.”

The 1,700-mile (2,735-kilometer) pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing the fossil fuel emissions that are causing climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it and has been a strong supporter. Construction already started.

“President Biden’s decision to cancel the permits for the KXL pipeline demonstrates his willingness to listen and follow through for tribal nations, listen to tribal voices and respect tribal lands,” President Killer said. “For your actions in protection of our Mni (water) and Unci Maka (lands) Mr. President, myself and the Oglala Lakota Nation want to thank you.”

President Killer looks forward to establishing a “healthy line of communication” with President Biden to build “enduring friendships.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

