Milder today, then Colder Air Returns Thursday into the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Milder temperatures can be expected today with highs well on up into the 40s this afternoon. It will be a breezy day, with the strongest winds in northwest South Dakota where a wind advisory is in effect.

Cooler Canadian air starts to flow into the region tomorrow, and especially Friday and Saturday. Moisture overriding the cold air will trigger snow Friday night and Saturday. 1 to 3 inches is likely along and south of Interstate 90.

Another chance of snow arrives next Tuesday. Colder than normal temperatures will last from Friday through the middle of next week.

