Hot Springs plans to renovate river walk

City officials say that cattails have dominated the river for some time, and have put together a plan to open the river up and make it a recreational area.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs community is looking to beautify part of its downtown river site.

City officials say that cattails have dominated the river for some time, and have put together a plan to open the river up and make it a recreational area.

Mayor Bob Nelson of Hot Springs says he hopes the project brings more people downtown.

”We’ve worked with our city administrator, our city engineer and some other folks to come up with a plan to revitalize the river and get the cattails out of there and get it back to a point where we can actually utilize the river. People can walk along it, wade in it, and actually enjoy the river.”

Nelson says the plan is to renovate a section of the river every year.

