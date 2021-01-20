Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Today, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience today and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden inauguration
This week, city officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story...
$14.7M permit issued for St. Joseph Street multi-use building project
For the past 127 years, the Wesch-Oak Building has stood on Hot Spring’s River Street, one of...
Hot Springs accepting demolition bids for historic building

Latest News

One of President Joe Biden’s first actions is to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was...
President Joe Biden stopping the Keystone XL pipeline has mixed reviews
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the...
Liz Cheney gets 2022 primary challenger after voting to impeach Trump
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol remains calm through Inauguration Day
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations