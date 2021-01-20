Advertisement

Facebook has removed thousands of accounts linked to QAnon since August

Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.
Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts linked to the QAnon movement.

The social media giant initially announced it would crack down on QAnon last summer.

The platform has come under increased scrutiny after the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. QAnon and other movements were involved in that insurrection.

Facebook said it has removed more than 18,000 profiles, 10,500 groups and 3,000 pages since August 2020 for violating its policies.

The company said it’s also removed more than 27,000 accounts from the Facebook-owned platform Instagram.

The QAnon movement started as a bizarre conspiracy theory that claimed politicians and celebrities work with international governments to engage in child sex abuse.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office
Richard Hirth
January 2022 trial set for Richard Hirth
For the past 127 years, the Wesch-Oak Building has stood on Hot Spring’s River Street, one of...
Hot Springs accepting demolition bids for historic building
Active coronavirus cases continue to decline in South Dakota

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor;’ leaves note for Biden
Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and...
Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Trump wishes the new administration well in farewell speech
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: The Biden inauguration