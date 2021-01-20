Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 200, active cases on decline in South Dakota

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Active cases and hospitalizations in South Dakota continue to decline as the state sees the lowest number of active cases and hospitalizations in the state for months.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by five to 195. This marks the first time since late September that the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state fell below 200.

Active cases fell by over 100 to 4,103, the lowest number of active cases since early October, with the total recoveries surpassed 100,000. Active cases approached 20,000 in November as cases spiked in the state but have declined since mid-December.

Almost 50,000 South Dakotans have been vaccinated, according to the department of health. Around 10,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the state, whereas 38,526 people have received their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Wednesday, South Dakota health officials reported 277 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 106,063.

Health officials reported no new deaths Wednesday. The state’s total remained at 1,667.

