South Dakota continues COVID vaccination efforts for phase 1D

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many South Dakotans may be wondering when they’ll receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is sent to medical facilities by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Monument Health in Rapid City is currently administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines receiving doses weekly.

As of Jan. 19, 5,416 people have received the vaccine in Pennington County.

As distribution continues, the state is currently making its way through phase 1D.

“The rest of 1-D includes people ages 65 and older, it includes teachers, it includes funeral service works, so that’s a very large group in the state of South Dakota, it contains about 265,000 people and so the group that we’re breaking off here is the beginning and then decisions will be made by the health department as to what people are included next,” said Scott Peterson, director of pharmacy at Monument Health Rapid City.

As an assisted living and senior living community, some Echo Ridge residents in Rapid City received their first dose in December.

As of Jan. 19, almost all the residents at Echo Ridge are vaccinated.

Getting the shot is something residents did but not just for themselves.

“Mostly because I think it’s wise to stop it, and the more people that get it, and with another one on its way, we gotta be extra careful,” said Betty Sagdalen, a resident of Echo Ridge.

Peterson said the state estimates vaccine distribution will be in the 1D phase through March.

