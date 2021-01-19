Advertisement

South Dakota continues COVID vaccination efforts for phase 1D

As the distribution continues, South Dakota is currently making its way through phase 1D.
As the distribution continues, South Dakota is currently making its way through phase 1D.(Sunday Miller)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many South Dakotans may be wondering when they’ll receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is sent to medical facilities by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Monument Health in Rapid City is currently administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines receiving doses weekly.

As of Jan. 19, 5,416 people have received the vaccine in Pennington County.

As distribution continues, the state is currently making its way through phase 1D.

“The rest of 1-D includes people ages 65 and older, it includes teachers, it includes funeral service works, so that’s a very large group in the state of South Dakota, it contains about 265,000 people and so the group that we’re breaking off here is the beginning and then decisions will be made by the health department as to what people are included next,” said Scott Peterson, director of pharmacy at Monument Health Rapid City.

As an assisted living and senior living community, some Echo Ridge residents in Rapid City received their first dose in December.

As of Jan. 19, almost all the residents at Echo Ridge are vaccinated.

Getting the shot is something residents did but not just for themselves.

“Mostly because I think it’s wise to stop it, and the more people that get it, and with another one on its way, we gotta be extra careful,” said Betty Sagdalen, a resident of Echo Ridge.

Peterson said the state estimates vaccine distribution will be in the 1D phase through March.

For more information about the various vaccination phases in South Dakota, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave
A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

City officials say that cattails have dominated the river for some time, and have put together...
Hot Springs plans to renovate river walk
For the past 127 years, the Wesch-Oak Building has stood on Hot Spring’s River Street, one of...
Hot Springs accepting demolition bids for historic building
Richard Hirth
Jan 2022 trial set for Richard Hirth
This week, city officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story...
Rapid City issues $14.7 Million Permit for Multi-use Building on St. Joseph street
South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers...
Noem orders agriculture, natural resource department merger