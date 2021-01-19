Advertisement

South Dakota city lights sculpture for coronavirus victims

Arc of Dreams coronavirus memorial
Arc of Dreams coronavirus memorial(S.D. Democratic Party)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - A special memorial for COVID-19 victims is set to take place at the Arc of Dreams in Downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday.

The arc will be lit in rainbow colors starting at 5 p.m.

The memorial is being organized by the South Dakota Democratic Party as part of the lead up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Organizers say a socially-distanced memorial will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. People can also pay respects to victims by driving through the one-way Cherapa Place Route on the east side of the Arc.

State Democratic Chair Randy Seiler said many parts of the inauguration will be different this year due to the pandemic, and that local party organizations are getting creative in finding ways to mark the occasion.

The party held several food drives Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave
A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

The Monument Event Center construction continues on schedule
Summit Arena construction continues on schedule, anticpates more events
Rapid City Regional Airport looks to recover lost flights in pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of...
South Dakota sees fast vaccine delivery, faces rural test
Active coronavirus cases continue to decline in South Dakota
School bus
School bus parade welcomes home Wyoming COVID-19 survivor