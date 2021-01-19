School of Mines students give back for MLK Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Students at the South Dakota School of Mines took the opportunity on this holiday to commemorate the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back.

Members of a variety of student organizations have been volunteering to collect food and cash donations on MLK day for the past 11 years.

Claudianne Moisset is a member of the School of Mines’ Circle K organization which focuses on community service. She said that the pandemic highlights the importance of giving back this year.

”A one-day event like this will hopefully plant the seed and get people to start thinking about helping out when they can more than they probably, usually would,” Moisset said.

Donations go to benefit Feeding South Dakota and the School of Mines food pantry.

