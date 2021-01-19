Rapid City issues $14.7 Million Permit for Multi-use Building on St. Joseph street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, city officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story building on St. Joseph street.

The permit was issued earlier this month by the City’s Building Services Division to Paradigm Construction LLC in Sioux Falls with construction beginning immediately.

The building, named the element, will combine three floors of apartments, one floor of office retail space and an underground parking garage.

The location was previously home to the old Imperial Hotel and Romans Ron de Vu as well as other businesses. The construction activity comes just three weeks shy of the five-year anniversary of the February 1, 2016 date when the old Imperial Hotel facility was leveled.

“Over the last decade the hotel closed, it became an area for low income or apartment housing and the restaurants kind of came and went. So the late result was in late 2015 that area sold and we’re coming up on the fifth anniversary of when that area was leveled so it’s been pretty much a vacant lot for the last five years,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

The city looks forward to seeing growth and revitalization of the area with the new project.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.