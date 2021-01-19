Mayor proclaims January 18th MLK Day at prayer event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 1986, the nation has celebrated the life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. The Faith Temple Church of God in Rapid City hosted an event Monday to recognize Dr. King’s work.

Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy during Monday’s Black Hills Community Celebration at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn ballroom. The Mayor claimed in his proclamation that King had done more for the Civil Rights Movement in 13 years than had been done in the previous 350 years.

Mayor Allender said that Dr. King’s message of unity is badly needed in today’s turbulent political climate.

“We’re a divided nation today,” Allender said. “We really need him or one of his students to be at the forefront right now, helping to lead us through this.”

The theme for the gathering was ‘Social Justice: The Power of A Pastor’s Prayer,’ and featured pastors from several Christian denominations across the community.

Bishop Troy Carr of the Faith Temple Church said that Dr. King’s messages of both unity, and diversity go hand in hand.

“I’m so proud of the Rapid City community, that while everything is not okay as far as social justice, today is a time for us to come together and celebrate unity and the life of Dr. King,” Bishop Carr said.

The event also featured live music, and videos highlighting some of the important events of King’s life.

