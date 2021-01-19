Advertisement

Mayor proclaims January 18th MLK Day at prayer event

Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his...
Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy during Monday’s Black Hills Community Celebration at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn ballroom.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 1986, the nation has celebrated the life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. The Faith Temple Church of God in Rapid City hosted an event Monday to recognize Dr. King’s work.

Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy during Monday’s Black Hills Community Celebration at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn ballroom. The Mayor claimed in his proclamation that King had done more for the Civil Rights Movement in 13 years than had been done in the previous 350 years.

Mayor Allender said that Dr. King’s message of unity is badly needed in today’s turbulent political climate.

“We’re a divided nation today,” Allender said. “We really need him or one of his students to be at the forefront right now, helping to lead us through this.”

The theme for the gathering was ‘Social Justice: The Power of A Pastor’s Prayer,’ and featured pastors from several Christian denominations across the community.

Bishop Troy Carr of the Faith Temple Church said that Dr. King’s messages of both unity, and diversity go hand in hand.

“I’m so proud of the Rapid City community, that while everything is not okay as far as social justice, today is a time for us to come together and celebrate unity and the life of Dr. King,” Bishop Carr said.

The event also featured live music, and videos highlighting some of the important events of King’s life.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Authorities respond to accident involving more than 10 vehicles near Sturgis
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
(KOTA TV)
Rapid City man arrested, accused of abusing a child
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave

Latest News

Members of a variety of student organizations have been volunteering to collect food and cash...
School of Mines students give back for MLK Day
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Authorities respond to accident involving more than 10 vehicles near Sturgis
The Autism Society of the Black Hills reimagined going to the movies for families and people on...
Autism Society of the Black Hills creates sensory-friendly movie environment
Rapid City Counseling Trauma Group
Rapid City Counseling Announces Trauma Group